Steelers Game Moved to Sunday Night

The Steelers playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs has been moved from a 1 p.m. kickoff to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff Sunday due to public safety concerns in advance of a winter storm.

The NFL made the announcement this afternoon.

“Due to public safety concerns in light of the forecasted storm this weekend in the Kansas City area, Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs Division Playoff gamehas been moved to 8:20 p.m,” the NFL said in a statement. “Moving the game from the original 1:05 p.m. start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday. The decision to make this time change was made in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and the Steelers.”

Kansas City and much of the Midwest is expected to get an ice storm throughout Saturday and into Sunday morning.

