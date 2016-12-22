Steelers Injury Update

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt didn’t practice Wednesday. Tuitt has a knee injury and is questionable for Sundays game with the Baltimore Ravens on WESB. Tight end Ladarius Green is in the concussion protocol program and sidelined, too. Linebacker Anthony Chickillo, who has an ankle injury and special teamer Shamarko Thomas, concussion, also did not practice. Running back DeAngelo Williams was a full participant and is hoping to suit up Sunday against the Ravens. Williams has been sidelined since November 6 after knee surgery.