Steelers Injury Update

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Ladarius Green and defensive end Stephon Tuitt did not practice again Thursday. It looks like both Tuitt and Green will miss Sunday’s showdown with the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on 1490 WESB. Green, who is in concussion protocol and Tuitt, a knee injury, haven’t practiced this week. Veteran defensive end Ricardo Mathews was limited in practice Thursday, with an ankle injury and is questionable. Wide receiver Sammie Coates was limited in practice with a hamstring injury. Coates averages 20 yards per catch but, until last Sunday, played mostly special teams after fracturing two fingers on one hand in Week 5 against the New York Jets.