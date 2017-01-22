Steelers and Patriots Travel to AFC Championship Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to take on the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship this evening to decide who takes the next step to the biggest game in Football. Roethlisberger will be playing in the AFC Championship for the fifth time (3-1) in 13 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bell, who had 30 carries for 170 yards Sunday night at Kansas City, rushed for 1,268 yards in 12 regular-season games. The Steelers had eight games with 100-plus yards. In the Patriots’ 27-16 win Week 7 at Heinz Field, Brady was 19 of 26 for 222 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has won nine consecutive games since a 35-30 loss to the Cowboys on Nov. 13. You can catch all the live play-by-play action with coverage starting at 6pm.