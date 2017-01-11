Steelers Playoff Update

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is wearing a walking boot after twisting his ankle in the win over the Dolphins last Sunday. But Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin who said he made a mistake having Big Ben throw the ball when the game had been decided, says Roethlsiberger will play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday on WESB. Tomlin took responsibility for the play call and said he told offensive coordinator Todd Haley to stay aggressive. Roethlisberger will not be on the field today, but expects to practice Thursday and Friday.