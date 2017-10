The Pittsburgh Steelers pounded the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday 29-14 on WESB. Chris Boswell had a Heinz Field-record five field goals for Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Le’Veon Bell had 192 total yards, including 134 yards on the ground. And, the The Steelers defense did the rest holding the Bengals to just 19 yards in the second half. The defense also recorded four sacks and two interceptions. The Steelers are 5-2.