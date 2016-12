The Pittsburgh Steelers will host a meaningless game Sunday with the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field and on WESB. The Steelers have clinched the number three seed and will host a wildcard game on the weekend of January 7 and 8. So, Coach Mike Tomlin is expected to rest his big three of Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown Sunday afternoon. Several key defensive starters could also get Sunday off too.