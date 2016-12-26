Steelers Rally Past Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers rallied to dump the Baltimore Ravens Christmas day 31-27 on WESB. Antonio Brown’s touchdown catch where he caught the ball at the one yard line and stretched the ball across the goal line with nine seconds to go was the game winning play. Brown finished with 10 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had two early interceptions but finished with 279 yards passing and three touchdowns. Running back Le’Veon Bell had 122 yards rising and a touchdown. The Steelers improve to 10-5 and will be the No. 3 seed in the AFC and host the No. 6 seed during wild-card weekend on either Jan. 7 or 8.