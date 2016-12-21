Steelers Report

Steelers tight end Ladarius Green, who in the concussion protocol program was examined Tuesday at the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program. Green’s availability for the Steelers’ pivotal game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens game is unknown. Green had a history of concussions with San Diego, sustaining two in a two-week period last season.

Running back DeAngelo Williams, who had two full practices last week but didn’t play against the Bengals, sat because of swelling in his knee.

Williams has missed six consecutive games because of the knee injury that required surgery. Tomlin is also hopeful that wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey, who has been bothered by a foot injury, may play Sunday against the Ravens. and, linebacker Anthony Chickillo injured a knee while playing special teams last Sunday in the win over the Bengals and is questionable.