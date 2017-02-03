Steelers Resign Kicker Boswell

The Pittsburgh Steelers have resigned kicker Chris Boswell. Boswell was an exclusive rights free agent and the NFL minimum salary for a player with two years of experience is $615,000. Boswell was 21 of 25 on field goals field goals in the regular season and was perfect on 36 extra-point attempts. He added eight more field goals in three playoff games, including six in an 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. The 25 year-old Boswell has made 87 percent of his field-goal attempts in his two seasons with the Steelers.