Steelers to Start Jones Against Browns

The Steelers will start Landry Jones at quarterback Sunday against the Browns on WESB. Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and other key starters will not suit up Sunday. Jones is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this coming spring. He served as the Steelers’ third-string quarterback from the time he was drafted until this year.

Steelers tight end Ladarius Green returned to the practice Wednesday in a limited capacity. Green remains in the league’s concussion protocol. Also limited in practice were receiver Sammie Coates and tight end Xavier Grimble. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt was one of several starters who did not practice Wednesday. Tuitt hasn’t played since the Bengals game two weeks ago because of a knee injury.