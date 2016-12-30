Steelers Update

Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats is the winner of “The Chief Award,” presented annually by local football writers to the player who “exemplifies the spirit of cooperation” with the media. The award is named after Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr. Moats says he always has felt comfortable dealing with the media.

For the second day in a row, linebacker Ryan Shazier didn’t practice because of illness. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt also missed practice because of his knee injury. Tight end Ladarius Green , who is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and wide receiver Sammie Coates, who has a hamstring injury, were both limited in practice for the second day in a row.