Steelers Update

As expected, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s workout with a right ankle injury.

Meanwhile, defensive end Stephon Tuitt who is recovering from an ankle injury, was a full participant in practice after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree has been fined$18,000 by the NFL for his hit on Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore last Sunday. Moore, who laid on the field for several moments after Dupree’s hit, left the field for one play for a jaw injury. Dupree was limited in his practice participation Thursday for a shin injury.