Steelers Wide Receiver Injured

Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is in concussion protocol. To make matters worse for Smith-Schuster, his bike was stolen, and he had to walk to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Tuesday from his South Side residence. Because he doesn’t have a driver’s license, Smith-Schuster has been using his bike to commute to and from practice. Smith-Schuster had a 31-yard touchdown reception Sunday in the Steelers win over the Bengals, but the Steelers say he started experiencing concussion symptoms after the game.