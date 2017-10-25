Nope. Try again.
Steelers Wide Receiver Injured

Local, Local Sports

Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is in concussion protocol.  To make matters worse for Smith-Schuster, his bike was stolen, and he had to walk to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Tuesday from his South Side residence.  Because he doesn’t have a driver’s license, Smith-Schuster has been using his bike to commute to and from practice.  Smith-Schuster had a 31-yard touchdown reception Sunday in the Steelers win over the Bengals, but the Steelers say he started experiencing concussion symptoms after the game.

