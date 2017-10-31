Stidd Testifys at His Murder Trial

In a surprise move Monday Bradford businessman Steve Stidd took the stand in his own defense during his trial at the McKean County Courthouse. Stidd and his wife Barbara, who also testified in his defense, told the court about the day that their ex son-in-law Mel Bizzaro was fatally shot after an encounter between Steve and Mel in the back parking lot at Togi’s Restaurant in January of 2015. Today the prosecution will have a chance at cross examination of the Stidd’s and are expected to rest their case.