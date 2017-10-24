Stidd Trial Gets Underway

Opening arguments are underway this morning in the Steve Stidd murder trial. A jury of seven women and five men, along with four alternates, were selected from a pool of over 150 potential jurors yesterday. A number of people were excluded from the jury because of strong opinions about the case which might have presented them from judging the case fairly. One woman, who claimed that she had followed every step of the case, said that she felt Stidd was not guilty. Stidd is on trial for the shooting death of his ex-son-in-law Melvin Bizarro behind Togi’s Restaurant in January of 2015.