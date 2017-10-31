Stidd Trial Concludes

This morning the trial of Bradford businessman Steven Stidd continued at the Mckean County Courthouse in Smethport. Stidd is accused of the shooting death of his son-in-law Melvin Bizzarro in the rear parking of Togi’s Family Restraunt on January 16th , 2015. This is day 6 of the murder trial. This morning prosecution put on rebuttal witnesses to counter statements made by defense witnesses. The prosecutions main focus was on testimony offered by Togi employee Arnold Sirline and Stidd’s wife Barbara. Trooper David Ray and Sergeant James Weaver, of the Pennsylvania State Police and Bradford City Police officer Steve Casky testified to minor inconsistencies in statement made by Mrs. Stidd and Mr. Sirline. Defense attorney Greg Henry however in cross examination, especially in the testimony of Barbara Stidd, indicated that these statements by Mrs. Stidd happened just hours after her husband shot her son-in-law when she was still emotionally distraught. The trial of Steven Stidd concluded this morning and jury deliberations are set to begin tomorrow in Smethport.