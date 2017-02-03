Surgeon Joins BRMC Staff

Bradford Regional Medical Center has announced the appointment of Rabie Stephan, MD, FACS, general surgery, to its medical staff and the Foothills Medical Group in Bradford.

Dr. Stephan has more than 30 years of experience as a surgeon. Most recently, he was an attending physician at United Memorial Medical Center and Rochester General Hospital. He has also served as surgical director of transplantation at Buffalo General Medical Center/Kaleida Health, chief of transplant surgery at North Shore University Hospital and medical director of surgical intensive care at Rochester General Hospital.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Bonn in Germany and completed an internship at Duke University Medical Center, residency at Yale New Haven Hospital and fellowships at Yale and Hahnemann universities. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery and also holds certification in surgical/critical care.

Dr. Stephan will see patients in Suite 31 at BRMC. Dr. Stephan is accepting new patients; for appointments, call 814/362-8729.

Foothills Medical Group is affiliated with Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital, member hospitals of the Upper Allegheny Health System, and provides primary and specialty care for patients of all ages at offices in southwestern New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.