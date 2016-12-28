Tax Increase for City of Bradford

Bradford City Council passed its 2017 budget with a one half mills increase for the New Year. The rate of 18.02 mills means a homeowner with a house worth $50,000 will pay $25 more in real estate taxes in 2017.

Bradford Mayor Tom Riel told council to look at slashing expenses in the future and maybe even cutting some jobs to help the city overcome the loss of tax revenue to the tune of $1 million dollars a year. Riel says part of the problem is the city’s pension obligation and corporations are getting their accessed values lowered hurting the city’s ability to raise tax revenue which has dropped every year since 2011.