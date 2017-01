Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be sidelined from off season workouts for six to eight weeks after Groin surgery earlier this week to repair a sports hernia. Taylor started the first 15 games of the season and in what the team termed a “business decision,” the Bills deactivated Taylor for the season finale. The Buffalo News reports that if Taylor is on the roster March 12, he’s guaranteed $27.5 million for the 2017 season.