Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old boy.

They say James Potts of the Coalport area of Clearfield County has been missing since about 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. He was last seen on East Locust Street in Clearfield.

James is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes, and has cubic zirconia rings in both ears. You can see a picture of him at wesb.com

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Potts is asked to contact police.