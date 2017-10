State Police in Corry are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who’s been missing for a week.

They say Autumn Snyder left Corry High School last Wednesday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since.

The 10th grader is 5’3″, and weighs100 lbs. She has brown to red hair, brown eyes, and braces.

Police say she is believed to be a runaway and they have no evidence of anything suspicious at this point.

Anyone with information on Autumn’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police.