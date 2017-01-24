Three Charged for Making Meth

A call to Child Protective Services led to the discovery of a meth lab in Franklinville.

State police say they were called to the Bakerstand Road home Monday afternoon to assist CPS and found that methamphetamine was being manufactured there.

They arrested 50-year-old Daren Tingue Sr., 26-year-old Daren Tingue Jr., and 44-year-old Dlyn Tingue on charges related to meth making, as well as endangering the welfare of children. They were all sent to Cattaraugus County Jail.

The children, ages 4 and 8, were turned over to other family members.

NYSP Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) responded and secured the methamphetamine lab.