Three Charged in Overdose Death

Three men are facing charges after an overdose death on October 22nd. 19 year-old Robert Murray Jr. of Wellsville, 19 year-old Andrew Elliott of Andover and 17 year-old Spencer Carl of Wellsville each are charged with negligent homicide after the death of 18 year-old Gregory Dunne of Andover. Dunne was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival. A police investigation discovered that Murray, Elliott, Carl and Dunne drove from Allegany County to the Rochester area to purchase heroin. During the trip to Rochester, Dunne was snorting heroin and was observed to have become unconscious but was still breathing. While commuting back from Rochester they noticed Dunne was not breathing. Murray dropped off Elliott and Carl before taking Dunne to Jones Memorial Hospital. All three men are in Allegany County Jail.