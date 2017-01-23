Today Marks Day Five of Morrisroe Trial

Today marks the fifth day of the homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana DUI case of Paul Morrisroe of Marshburg. The trial resumes at 8:15 am this morning in Venango County Court in Franklin. Friday was marked by starts and stops as attorneys for the defense and prosecution argued over testimony of Morrisroe’s alleged intoxication levels the night of the fatal hit-and-run crash that took the life of Dakota Heinaman of Cyclone in June of 2015.