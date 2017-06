An elected official in Potter County is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from a new York State rescue squad.

State police say 33-year-old Scott Luce of Genesee stole the money in 2013 and 2014 while he was treasurer of the Town of Independence Rescue Squad in Allegany County. The investigation started in January of 2016 when state police got a report of possible embezzlement.

Luce was recently elected as a township supervisor in Genesee Township.