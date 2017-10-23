Truex Jr. Wins at Kansas

Martin Truex Jr. won at Kansas Sunday and captured both races at Kansas this season. The championship now goes through him after he won for the seventh time this year. Martin Truex Jr., whose Furniture Row Racing team learned hours before the race that crew member Jim Watson had died the previous night of a heart attack, overcame two early mistakes to win a wild playoff elimination race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Truex has a 27-point lead on second place and a 52-point lead on the current cutoff heading into the semifinal round of eight. Kurt Busch was second, Ryan Blaney third, fourth it was Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin was fifth. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sixth.