Turner and Dodgers Down Cubs

The LA Dodgers dumped the Chicago Cubs Sunday 4-1 to grab a two games to none lead in the NLCS. On the 29th anniversary of Kirk Gibson’s celebrated pinch-hit homer that shocked Oakland in the 1988 World Series opener, LA’s Justin Turner added another landmark shot to the dodgers postseason lore. Turner hit a three-run drive with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Dodgers got the walk-off win. The Dodgers are two wins away from the World Series. Game 3 in the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago.