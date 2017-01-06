TVTA Events Being Discussed

The January meeting of the Tuna Valley Trail Association board of directors was held this past Tuesday. Plans are underway for the upcoming Winter Trek 2017 to be held on Feb. 12 from noon to 4pm at the Marilla Reservoir. This event provides an opportunity for the community to cross country ski, snowshoe, geocache, ice fish, or hike. Skis and snowshoes will be available for those that would like to test their skills. The event is free; a fire and refreshments will be provided. Everyone is encouraged to come out and enjoy the winter outdoors!

This year’s We Gotta Regatta kayaking and canoeing event is scheduled for June 3rd and details are now being worked on. This event, along with the Marilla Trail Race scheduled for Oct 14, are the major fundraising events for the TVTA. It was noted that without the funds raised through participation and sponsorships associated with these two events, over $21,000.00 of repairs to the McDowell Trail that were completed in 2016 would not have been possible. TVTA memberships and donations have dropped significantly and can not cover trail and equipment maintenance activities alone.

A report regarding the proposed trail from the new trailhead in Lewis Run, developed by Keystone Powdered Metal, to Kinzua Bridge State Park was provided. Several meetings have been held recently to review easments, maps, and past efforts. Site visits along the proposed trail also were conducted. Concentration on the section from Lewis Run to Droney Rd. has been tagged as Phase 1, and several challenges along this route are being addressed.

A concept report, plan, and drawings have been received from Derck and Edson (Landscape Architect, Land Planners, and Engineers) for the Marilla Landing and Cornelius Connection Trailhead area across from Marilla Reservoir. Distribution of these materials to board members will occur before the next meeting.

Additional TVTA organization information is available on Facebook and at www.tunavalleytrail.com. The next board meeting will be held on February 7, 2017.