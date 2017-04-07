TVTA Hears About Hamilton Park, Marilla Trail Race Plans

The April meeting of the Tuna Valley Trail Association board of directors was held this past Tuesday, April 4. The board welcomed Mr. Kenneth Kane, president of Generations Forestry of Kane PA. Information regarding the timber management operation that is currently underway in the Bradford Watershed was presented. His comments were very informative and well received by the members of the board. Additional information regarding these comments as well as current and future operations is available on the TVTA Facebook page and at www.tunavalleytrail.com.

Planning continues for this year’s We Gotta Regatta kayak and canoe event date which is scheduled for June 3. The event will culminate at Crook Farm with a pig roast and music by No Name Trio.

Several TVTA trail presentations have been scheduled with some community organizations. A PowerPoint presentation has been developed and was presented at last month’s Fireside Pumper’s Breakfast meeting and was well received. Upcoming presentations include Kiwanis on April 11, and the 50+ Club on April 12. Anyone interested in scheduling a presentation should contact TVTA at info@tunavalleytrail.com.

Plans for the Bradford Housing Authority’s Hamilton Park at the intersection of Campus Drive and Barbour St were discussed. Dr. Lisa Fiorentino of the Pitt-Bradford Center for Rural Health Practice secured a $5,000 WalkWorks grant for trail fitness stations with the Blaisdell Foundation providing a $5,000 match. The $10,000 will be used to install fitness stations in the Hamilton Park. When completed, the TVTA will include the this park as a destination along the Community Parks Trail and connect the park to the trail system via a spur to be installed from the adjacent trail section. It was reported that work at the park is underway with the removal of some old equipment. Site plans for the new layout are now being developed.

The development of a topology plan for the Marilla Landing area was approved.

The 2017 Marilla Trail Race committee reported that with most logistics now worked out with regard to the event, the focus this year will be to provide further value and benefits for the race sponsors. The area of concentration will be through the use of social media. Race organizers will meet with major sponsors for the exchange of ideas and further discussion.

The trail maintenance committee reported that several blowdowns on the Marilla Bridges trail that occurred during last month’s windstorm were taken care of.

Problems on the Blaisdell-Emery Trail near the tunnel under Rt 219 are also being addressed. The tunnel itself has attracted graffiti, litter, etc. and is seeing regular unauthorized vehicle trafffic. The installation of removable bollards has been approved and a fabricator has been contacted. In addition, drainage problems on the east side of the tunnel have created a very deep puddle. This will soon be addressed, as well.

Some grooming along the Crook Farm Trail is planned for later this month.

Work on the BullisTrail from Tracy Ridge to the Marilla Trail system is scheduled for this Sunday, April 9. There are a considerable number of blowdowns, some of which are complex and very extensive. This work will be completed with the cooperation of the District 15 Wildfire Suppression Crew. They will be utilizing this effort as a training exercise. This activity is greatly appreciated by the TVTA.

Additional TVTA organization information is available on Facebook and at www.tunavalleytrail.com.