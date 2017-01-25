Twin Tiers Regional Science Fair at Bona’s

By Caroline Power, SBU ’18

St. Bonaventure University will host the Twin Tiers Regional Science Fair for the third year in a row, welcoming entries from eighth- through 12-graders.

The Science Fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, on campus. Projects in biology, computer science, engineering, mathematics, and other sciences are welcome.

Students from Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties in New York and students from Warren, Potter, and McKean counties in Pennsylvania are invited to participate. The top three winning projects will win Amazon gift cards.

The winner of the SBU Twin Tiers Regional Science fair will participate in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles, California – the world’s largest international pre-college science competition. A winner will also be chosen to compete at the International Genius Olympiad held at SUNY Oswego.

Registration for the Twin Tiers Science fair is free thanks to support from the Ying Tri Regional Science and Engineering Fair, National Grid, Cutco, and the Terra Foundation. The Science Fair is organized with the assistance of Dream It. Do it. Western New York.

To register for the fair, request St. Bonaventure Mentor Assistance, or for more information, contact Dr. Jim Pientka, assistant professor of physics, at jpientka@sbu.edu or visit www.sbu.edu/sciencefair.