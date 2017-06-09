Two Accused in Series of Burglaries

Two men have been charged in a series of burglaries around Kane. Court records say that 21 year-old Jacob Bailey of Kane and 19 year-old Levi Haberberger of Mount Jewett were found in the possession of items allegedly taken during burglaries at Kane businesses. The stolen items include, 10 chainsaws, 112 chainsaw chains, a leaf blower, logging equipment, dirt bike and lights. The value of the items is $9,000. Both Haberberger and Bailey are in the McKean County Jail after failing to post bail.