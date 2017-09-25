Two Arrested After Fight in Limestone

Two Limestone residents were arrested early Sunday morning after a report of a missing two year-old child at 501 Parkside Drive in Limestone. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and learned that there was a fight involving multiple people at the house. They then charged 25 year-old Samantha Simonds and 23 year-old Tyler Carlson with endangering the welfare of a child after learning the child was taken by a sober party to a grandmother’s home in Bradford during the altercation. Child protective services is now involved in the case.
Two Arrested After Fight in Limestone1
