A man and woman were arrested late Thursday night by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force on drug charges in Salamanca. 26 year-old Michael Walters of Limestone and 52 year-old Cheryl Miller of Salamanca are both charged with possession and sale of a controlled substance. Miller is accused of selling hydrocodone to another person in Salamanca in February and Walters sold methamphetamine to another person on June 6 in Salamanca.