Two Arrested in Vehicle Theft Spree

Two men are accused of stealing three vehicles over the weekend in McKean County. Police say that 18 year-old Arthur Crooks of Smethport and 17 year-old Tyler Newman of Gifford stole two vehicles on Saturday, an SUV in Smethport and a car from in front of the Comfort Inn in Bradford. The car was later found in Franklin in Venango County and the SUV was discovered wrecked in a rollover crash on Route 59, near the KOA Campground. Then on Sunday, the two stole a third vehicle from a Pizza Napoli delivery driver from in front of BRMC. Newman was later taken into custody after a motorist noticed the stolen car and police stopped it at the Bolivar Drive entrance to the Bradford Mall. Crooks turned himself in to state police at their barracks in Kane and is being held on several charges, too.