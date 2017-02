Two Bradford men have been charged with dealing drugs from a Brookline Court residence in the presence of two small children after a drug raid last Thursday. Bradford City Police have charged 28 year-old Gene Meacham Jr. and 23 year-old Zachary Dahlke with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and they also confiscated over $1,500 in cash. The two children were removed from the home and placed in the case of Children and Youth Services.