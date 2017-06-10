Two Caught with Meth in Jamestown

Jamestown Police report a drug arrest early this morning. According to reports the Jamestown Police were called to a suspicious situation at 55 Broadhead Ave. At 3:30 this morning. Upon arrival at the scene, police found 22 year old James Rairdon and 22 year old Nicole Figueroa hiding in the basement of the residence with a quantity of meth, a digital scale, and packaging material. Both Rairdon and Figueroa were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.