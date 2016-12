Two men have pleaded not guilty in Cattaraugus County Court to attempted burglary, criminal mischief and other charges after an incident on October 26 in Olean. Court records say that 30 year-old Paul Tyler Jr. of Cuba and 30 year-old Erik Hagen of Olean are also charged with possession of burglar’s tools and resisting arrest. Both Hagen and Tyler remain in the Cattaraugus County jail awaiting further court proceedings.