Two Hurt in Three Vehicle Accident

Two people were injured in a three vehicle accident Saturday afternoon at the intersection of routes 55 and 219 in Lafayette Township. Police say a van which was eastbound on Route 55, and operated by 21 year-old Justin Stewart of Alexandria, Virginia, failed to stop and struck a pickup truck, driven by 41 year-old Jeffery Pengelly of Remington, Virginia. Pengelly’s truck then struck a car, operated by 78 year-old John Knox of Lewis Run. Knox and his wife, 75 year-old Marjory Knox were both taken to BRMC for treatment of minor injuries. Pengelly and Stewart were both uninjured.