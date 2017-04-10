Two Hurt in Three Vehicle Accident

Nope. Try again.
Two people were injured in a three vehicle accident Saturday afternoon at the intersection of routes 55 and 219 in Lafayette Township.  Police say a van which was eastbound on Route 55, and operated by 21 year-old Justin Stewart of Alexandria, Virginia, failed to stop and struck a pickup truck, driven by 41 year-old Jeffery Pengelly of Remington, Virginia.  Pengelly’s truck then struck a car, operated by 78 year-old John Knox of Lewis Run.  Knox and his wife, 75 year-old Marjory Knox were both taken to BRMC for treatment of minor injuries.  Pengelly and Stewart were both uninjured.

