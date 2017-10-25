Two Injured in Amish Buggy Crash

Two Cattaraugus County, New York, teenagers were injured Monday morning when their Amish buggy was struck by a car. 36 year old Rachel Fuller was driving southbound on Route 241 in Conewango when her car struck the buggy, which was traveling in the same direction as her. Both of the buggy’s occupants were thrown from the vehicle, with one receiving a severe head injury and the other injuries to the head and leg. The two teenagers were taken to WCA hospital in Jamestown; Fuller and two younger occupants of her car were uninjured. Fuller was issued a ticket for following too closely.