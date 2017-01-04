Two Local Brothers Facing Federal Drug Charges

Two local brothers are facing federal drug charges after their arrests. 24 year-old Richard Buterbaugh of Rew and 19 year-old Ryan Buterbaugh of Bradford are both charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana in Cattaraugus and Erie counties in Western New York. The two Buterbaughs had a large quantity of cocaine, marijuana and cash on them several times during controlled buys by undercover agents in Cheektowaga, Springville, Salamanca and Ellicottville. Ryan is currently in the McKean County Jail and Richard is in Buffalo in the custody of US Marshalls.