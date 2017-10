A Buffalo man is facing drug charges after an arrest last week in McKean County. Court records say that 37 year-old Dawayne “Shi” Higgs sold crack cocaine to an informant back in April and on October 20. Another man, William Brown, who has no permanent address, was also charged with purchasing crack cocaine for the intent to sell it. Brown and Higgs are both in the McKean County Jail after failing to post bail.