The United Way of the Bradford Area is around $15,000 short of its goal. United Way Executive Director Mandy Wilton Davis says that three weeks remain to reach the goal of $340,000 for the 2017 campaign. Mandy says quote, “ we’re getting so close. I am hopeful..” Those who haven’t made a pledge, may do so by phoning the United Way office at 368-6191 or online at uwbanews.org.