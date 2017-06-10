United Way Community Impact Applications

The United Way of the Bradford area is accepting community impact applications for the third quarter of impact funding. Any eligible non-profit group may submit a request and could receive a community impact award of $1,500 dollars . Awards will be based on the organizations ability to make an immediate impact on the local community, with preference given to those who have not received funds. Along with your application, the united way is asking you submit a detailed budget of planned expenditures. Applications can be obtained at the united way office or at their website www.uwbanews.org. All applications are reviewed by a select committee of United Way members with recommendations going to the full board for final approval.