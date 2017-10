The Pitt-Bradford women’s soccer team controlled much of the offensive game and earned a shutout win over Medaille, 3-0, Tuesday at the Kessel Athletics Complex.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 3-2 in conference play and earn their fifth shutout win of the season.

The men fell to Medaille 7-0.

Both teams travel to La Roche on Saturday. Kickoff for the men is at 1 p.m. and for the women at 3:15 p.m.