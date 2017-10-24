VA Medical Center Nurse Admits to Stealing Medication

A nurse at the VA Medical Center is Buffalo has admitted to taking medicine prescribed for a patient and using it for herself.

61-year-old licensed practical nurse Dorothy Sellari of Williamsville pleaded guilty to theft of government property. She could spend up to a year in prison after she’s sentenced on February 5.

The US Attorney’s office says on July 10, 2015, Sellari took a dose of hydromorphone that was prescribed for a patient. An investigation showed that she had previously taken and used “waste” amounts of medication prescribed for VA patients.