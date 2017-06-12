Vacant House Fire Ruled Arson

Arson is suspected in a vacant fire early Saturday morning at 133 West Corydon Street. State police fire marshal David Powell ruled the fire arson saying that there were no active utilities to the house. Bradford Township Fire Chief Dan Burkhouse says when they arrived the house was fully involved. And, Burkhouse says because of severe damage to the house and its proximity to the road on West Corydon Street they had to order an emergency demoltition. The house was owned by William Lupold of Bradford.