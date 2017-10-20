Warren Couple Facing Drug Charges

A Warren couple is facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine on three occasions, including once while children were in their car. Police say that 28 year-old Samantha Phillips and 22 year-old Dakota Wilson sold 2.5 grams of meth for $100 out of their car on October 5 to a confidential informant while three kids were in the vehicle. They are also accused of selling meth on August 25 and October 6, too. Wilson and Phillips are both charged with felony counts of manufacture, possession and delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of child endangerment.