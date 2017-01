Repairs to a water main valve at State and North Center streets have been completed as planned, and water was restored to School Street Elementary School at around 10 a.m.

School Street, as well as GGB Elementary, were on two-hour delays this morning because water had to be shut off at School Street while the repairs were being done. GGB was on delay because of the bus schedule.

City of Bradford Water Authority Executive Director Steve Disney tells us the repairs went off without a hitch.