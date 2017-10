The trial of Bradford businessman Steve Stidd, who is accused of shooting and killing his former son-in-law, is continuing today in McKean County Court.

Jeff Nuhfer is there.

Pain management specialist Dr. Joseph Thomas also took the stand this morning. Thomas has been treating Stidd for a neck and back condition he’s had since the early 2000s after Bizzarro assaulted him so badly he had to be hospitalized in Erie.

We’ll have an update on this story after court recesses for the day.